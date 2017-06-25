Following the confirmation about the new Justice League trailer making debut at San Diego Comic Con next month, the Internet has been trying to get access into what the new promo could give fans. The biggest question is whether Superman Henry Cavill will soar through the new promo.

While there has been no spoiler from Warner Bros or DC heads, it appears that the information about his appearance has been leaked online. According to a Reddit user, Superman will feature in the Justice League trailer releasing next month.

Ever since Zack Snyder has handed over the League project to Joss Whedon, fans got one tiny glimpse at Superman that was shared by Cavill himself. But his role in JL has been kept under wraps, leaving fans curious about how Superman will return to Justice League.

Part of the question has been answered by a Reddit user whose handle reads DCMarvel. Reported by Screen Rant, the description claims that a bearded Superman donning a black suit will take on Batman.

"The preview starts with the same footage of Batman recruiting flash, then logos(including the new DC logo). We cut to a montage of the team. Bruce talking to Diana at some kind of museum. Cyborg looking depressed as he walks through the hall of a high school (apparently we see him use some kind of holographic projection to blend in) with voice over from Victor saying "I never asked for this. I didn't want to be something.

We then see aquaman in atlantis(apparently resembles castle ruins), talking with Vulko(william dafoe) about his destiny. We see a motherbox being guarded by atlantian soldiers when out of nowhere there's an attack. Steppenwolf takes the motherbox, aquaman swims after him, steppenwolf throws his axe at aquaman & in slow motion arthur dodges it.

We cut to Batman, WW, Flash & Cyborg being overwhelmed by parademons in some kind of tunnel, the tunnel floods and Aquaman shows up to save the team. We get the "dressed like a bat, I dig it" then Aquaman asks Batman for help. We cut to the team entering the batcave as Flash geeks out. Voice over from Batman about the parademons(referred to them as creatures) kidnapping scientists. WW asks what's the plan as Flash asks Alfred for some service, Alfred walks off.

Montage of action (slow mo shot of WW falling while trying to reach her sword as flash tips it with his finger so she can grab it, cyborg punches aquaman as aquaman throws him against the wall as the shot transitions into Aquaman throwing Bruce against the wall, aquaman ww & flash guarding what appears to be the scout ship, Batman gliding into a parademon, Steppenwolf stepping on WW's chest, Cyborg standing on a football field).

Flash then makes a joke about Cyborg looking like the tin man. After the JL title card we get the money shot. Batman is driving towards some kind of ship when Superman in the black suit,beard & mullet lands right in front of it, red eyes and an evil smirk(fire in the background, raining ash, great visual shot) while Batman has a look of "oh shit" as the trailer ends."

However, while this reads as a great description, fans and many DCEU experts do not buy the Superman part. While the first trailer teased that Lois looks at the skies hinting Superman flying by, not many are buying the black suit part.

Confirming that it is not true, The Wrap's Umberto Gonzalez tweeted that the description is fake. "This JUSTICE LEAGUE trailer description is NOT ACCURATE! Especially the Superman stuff!" he wrote.

While there has been no confirmation or denial from the studios, the fans will have to wait till July 22 for the trailer to actually drop and take us all by surprise.