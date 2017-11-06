Since the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal was unveiled by the New York Times, the floodgates have opened for similar allegations across the board in Hollywood.

More women and men are opening up on their brushes with sexual assault at the hands of some powerful predators.

That list of Hollywood horndogs is never-ending which includes James Toback, Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner.

In wake of the ongoing scandal, actor Ben Affleck, who has been accused of behaving inappropriately with two women, said in a recent interview that he wants to cure Hollywood's sexual assault problem.

In an interview with Associated Press, the Justice League star said he is looking at his "own behaviour at addressing that" and making sure he is "part of the solution."

The Golden Globe-winning director was last month accused of groping actress Hilarie Burton on camera in 2003 when she was a host on MTV's Total Request Live.

Another video surfaced showing Affleck pulling Montreal TV host Anne-Marie Losique onto his lap.

The Argo director subsequently issued an apology for his inappropriate behaviour.

During the AP interview, Affleck also said two things need to happen: "More women need to be pushed to power" and sexual harassment also has to be "a men's issue" where guys call out inappropriate behaviour.

Speaking about the Weinstein scandal, Affleck had earlier taken to Twitter to write: "I am saddened and angry that a man who I worked with used his position of power to intimidate, sexually harass and manipulate many women over decades. The additional allegations of assault that I read this morning made me sick."

Ben Affleck's brother Casey Affleck has also been accused by two different women of sexual harassment.

Affleck-starrer Justice League (he portrays the character of Batman) is slated to release on November 17, 2017.