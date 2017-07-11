Justice League is due to release this year. The DCEU movie will watch Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg, along with many other cast members, come together to fight Steppenwolf.

The identity of the mighty villain of the most anticipated release of the year was just confirmed a few months ago. Actor Ciaran Hinds confirmed earlier this year that he has indeed played the part of Steppenwolf. While no details about his role were revealed, the actor has finally spoken and his stunning reveal from Justice League will leave your jaw-dropped.

He dropped a shocking spoiler revealing that Steppenwolf doesn't have a costume in real life. What!? Yes, describing his performance from the Warner Bros movie, he apologised to the BBC's Michael Ball Show host for not turning up at the show with the suit. He then clarified that unlike other stars, he never really had a suit.

"I'm sorry I'm not in costume. I didn't even have a costume when I was doing it. It's all done in motion capture. So... they stick a helmet on your head, they put two cameras around, and they capture all your expressions, facial expressions," he shared, Screen Rant reported.

Adding, "So basically, they're going to concoct some kind of construction and they will use my facial expressions – eyes, mouth, voice – they'll turn into this murderous, avenging Steppenwolf from the planet Apokolips, apparently. Who's bent on Hell on Earth," he explained.

While the cast will clash against each other, Hinds also confirmed that he did not share off-screen space with any other cast member. "No, I don't know whether they're all afraid to come and meet me– no, no they weren't, really. Because it's imaginary, you do it with green screen. That was another challenge, you could say, yeah. But it was quite fun. And they're very encouraging in what you do, suggesting 'Over here, look over there, imagine that, do this here, they're coming at you now,'" Hinds shared.

Fans would definitely wish that the superheroes and the super villain could have had an actual face off in front of the cameras for the sake of chemistry; it would be rather more interesting to watch Steppenwolf perform now.

Justice League is set to release on November 17 this year. The new trailer from the DCEU movie is expected to drop at the San Diego Comic-Con this month.