We are hardly a week away from Justice League's new trailer that is set to release at the San Diego Comic-Con. While DCEU fans wait for the hopefully jaw-dropping trailer to give a better look into the November release, Warner Bros and DC have teased fans with a new image from Justice League.

The studio shared a picture with Entertainment Weekly. In the image, they featured the Batman, Wonder Woman and The Flash. The three of them look rather tensed as they looked at a particular direction. The picture is clicked in a dingy warehouse with reels of rope placed around the cast.

The image looks like it was clicked before an expected fight scene as Wonder Woman Gal Gadot is seen holding her sword, prepared to attack.

The new image accompanied a new spoiler as well. While information on Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and Aquaman are increasingly hinted, EW offered an insight into The Flash's role. Played by Ezra Miller, the Barry Allen actor dropped spoilers regarding his character.

"He's this really endearing, altruistic nerd. He's the 13-year-old Metallica fan, and Metallica says, 'We lost our drummer in a freak accident. We need you to play drums, bro!' I don't even have drumsticks!" Miller confessed.

The plot of the DCEU movie is secretly guarded. While fans are interested in watching the epic battle featuring few of DC's best superheroes, viewers are keen on Superman Henry Cavill's role in the movie and how he will return to the squad.

It is also teased that Aquaman will play a crucial role. The movie will not only serve as a platform to formally introduce the Aqua god, it will also set the ball rolling for his solo venture slated to release next December.

Fans will have to wait until November 17 to what the film has in store.