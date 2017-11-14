While the world premiere of Justice League takes place and Warner Bros has bad news. According to CBR, the second post-credit has leaked online.

The studio has successfully managed to keep the project under tight wraps. DCEU and WB have maintained a tight embargo to avoid any spoilers, reviews or any plot details revealed online.

The short clip gives fans the first look at Henry Cavill's resurrected Superman in a race with Ezra Miller's Flash as the two superheroes battle it out for the title of "Fastest Man Alive."