Justice League's theatrical release is still far away. Plot speculations, reshoot updates and promotions are meanwhile making headlines.

However, nobody was expecting this news to surface online on Wednesday.

Numerous fans logged into Twitter to find out that Warner Bros and DC had organised a special screening for a select few fans.

While the attendees didn't share any major spoilers about the movie — obviously because they signed a bond — a report has just confirmed a plot rumour about the villain of the movie.

It was speculated a few weeks ago that Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor, who we saw in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and was signed for Justice League (WB confirmed), would not feature in the movie. The confirmation to this now comes from Batman-News.com.

They tweeted: "Batman News can confirm that the current cut of #JusticeLeague does NOT include Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor scenes."

The news has received mixed reactions. While a few fans have rejoiced at his exit, there are many who feel the connection between Justice League and BvS will sort of stand incomplete.

"Maybe it's like Suicide Squadcast & different cuts are being tested? It would be a shame if he's not in it to connect to BvS & his speech, [sic]" a fan tweeted.

"His Lex was my favorite DCEU villain," added another fan. "Hey guys that was just a cut...it wasn't the Final cut," yet another warned.

The report comes weeks after Batman on Film reported that Eisenberg's Lex "doesn't have" a role to play in Justice League. "If he did prior to all the changes/reshoots, it was cut," said the report.

While this was the only specific plot spoiler and confirmation, viewers attending the special screenings called the movie "epic," and the film is garnering good response. Oh, thank god!

A Twitter user meanwhile collated a few reactions found online.

After all that the movie has gone through in the past few months – Zack Snyder leaving, Joss Whedon's "extensive reshoots" and whatnot – the initial reactions are like a breath of fresh air.

Justice League features Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg and Ezra Miller as The Flash. The movie is set to hit theatres on November 17.