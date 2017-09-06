After the spectacular win at the box office this summer with Wonder Woman, the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) is planning to end to the year in style with Justice League. Releasing this November, the movie will bring together DCEU superheroes to fight against Steppenwolf.

While fans are waiting for the promotions to kickoff in full swing, it appears that DCEU and Warner Bros are occupied with the wrapping of the film. Meanwhile, a fresh report on Justice League's reshoots has surfaced online and it suggests a Wonder Woman reshoot schedule currently taking place.

The eagle-eyed team at Batman News (via Comicbookmovie.com) came across an interesting post by one of the Wonder Woman actresses hinting her involvement in Justice League reshoots.

Taking to Instagram, Madeleine Vall Beijner, who played an Amazon warrior, shared a picture with her Wonder Woman co-stars. In the caption, she hinted that she would be reuniting with the WW squad. "In less than three weeks I will be reunited with these badass amazon warriors again!!," she wrote. "Also, in Themiscyra (Italy) at the same location where we were shooting the movie #WONDERWOMAN. Can't wait to go back," the caption of the image read.

While there is no mention of Justice League, the timing of the post got the fans buzzing that the film might be adding more footage involving the Amazonians. However, fans are also concerned about the final output as the reshoot speculation comes extremely close to the release date.

Spoiler Alert

Just a few weeks ago, there were plot rumours suggesting that Wonder Woman would play an important role in establishing the villain's role. To fuel speculations, a report also hinted that the script is being tweaked to give Steppenwolf more screen space.

While these are mere speculations, the post does suggest that the movie might explore more of Wonder Woman – Steppenwolf history, as against the initial expections. The movie will feature the warriors in a crucial role as the trailer revealed that Steppenwolf entered Earth from Themyscira. There were also shots of the Amazons first battle against Steppenwolf centuries ago.

Justice League releases on November 17, 2017.