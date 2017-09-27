In less than two months, fans will finally know how Superman will resurrect in Justice League. Fans were left on a cliffhanger in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice after Zack Snyder teased that Henry Cavill's superhero will return from the dead. But how was yet to be known. Warner Bros and DCEU have successfully managed to keep the suspense under wraps.

Many fan theories and leaks have teased that the superhero will return in his black suit for the movie. However, a new set of alleged leaks from the DCEU movie teases that the black suit might not be a part of Justice League. The leaker, via Reddit, claims that they have seen a footage featuring Superman in his blue and red suit, much to fans disappointment, Cosmic Book News reports.

The leaker has apparently worked on the Superman scene on sets, before the VFX were put in place so he has described the scene from what they saw during the filming.

SPOILER ALERT:

According to the leaker, in the said scene, Superman is seen flying down in front of the Kent Farm and punches something big. The leaker doesn't know what Superman punches because the scene was done with the help of green boxes and motion-capture markers. The superhero is seen punching a huge box set up.

CBN speculates that it could be a Parademon who goes in search of Clark Kent aka Superman. Thus it could be possible that Steppenwolf knows about the Justice League members and their real identities

While there is no mention of the black suit in the particular scene, the leaker shared that the footage he/she was part of saw Superman in his red and blue costume. There was no beard mentioned in the leak.

This could raise a few questions about the black suit but not necessarily confirm the absence of the suit – maybe Superman could be seen in the black suit either before or after this scene.

Apart from Superman's update, the leaker also shared details about a few fight sequences from the movie. He shared, "I worked on one scene where Batman easily takes down Cyborg, one where Batman lands inside the Steppenwolf ship from top, lot of talking scenes, one scene where Aquaman dives stands on an edge and water is hitting him and then he jumps in the water and torpedo type swims super fast into Atlantis. One scene where Robin Wright was standing and giving a speech (it looked like a speech but can't confirm since we don't get audio) to a huge group of Amazons, one scene where Ben Affleck camps on ice with his horse tied."

Fans need to remember that this is just a rumour and it should be taken with a pinch of salt. Justice League was recently screened to a handful of audience and the responses reveal that the movie is "epic."

With Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg and Ezra Miller as The Flash in the lead, Justice League releases on November 17.