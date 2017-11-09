Fans might be divided between Marvel and DC cinematic universe, but the franchise heads do not allow these vocal feuds come between creative minds. Earlier this year, when Zack Snyder announced his decision to step down from Justice League following his daughter's death, the two universes became one to show him support.

Following the success of Wonder Woman, numerous Marvel actors raised a toast to Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins. Praising Thor: Ragnarok, Justice League's Joss Whedon tweeted a positive review of the movie. And now, Marvel head Kevin Feige has shown support to Justice League.

Speaking to Crave, Feige shared that he was excited about Justice League and urged fans to go watch the movie, regardless of which side they support.

"I think movies are awesome and people should go out and support awesome movies, and I go support those movies and I thought Wonder Woman was awesome. I can't wait to see what Geoff Johns and Joss [Whedon] and the gang has done with Justice League," he said.

He also addressed the rivalries between DC and Marvel fans. "I guess people like rivalries, I guess? I don't know. But I'm seeing Geoff Johns in a couple weeks for dinner. We went to this Dick Donner event together. Dick's Superman is still the best archetype of superhero films. So yeah, just go see cool movies. What are you fighting about?" he shares.

Well, we don't know either!

Justice League is said to be made with a budget of $300 million. The budget reportedly rose up to that much after The Avengers director was brought on board to rework on a few scenes and reshoot. The film has been attracting negative publicity for the transition ever since.

However, fans will be drawn to the movie to find out how Superman Henry Cavill will be resurrected and join the League to bring down Steppenwolf. The film stands crucial for the franchise as two of the last three DCEU movies released have not been critically appreciated by reviewers.

The film stands important for the future of DCEU. Justice League will launch Aquaman into his stand-alone movie and the critical plus box office reactions will impact The Flashpoint movie.

Justice League releases on November 17.