After Zack Snyder opted out of Justice League's production, Warner Bros turned to Joss Whedon to helm the League project. Ever since fans have been wary about the final output of the DCEU movie.

With reshoots taking place currently, fans fear the renowned Marvel director will not match Snyder's vision. Well, fans need to prepare themselves as the director has more roles to play in DCEU than just JL and Batgirl. The DC film executives have big plans for the director and it is likely that he could contribute much higher than he was actually intended to when he was taken on board.

Helping Marvel's two Avengers break records at the box office, executives of DCEU feel Whedon could do wonders for the camp. It looks like Whedon has impressed WB and DC with his skills.

Talking to Variety, DC Films executives Jon Berg and Geoff Johns revealed that Whedon's rank is rising within the DCEU. They emphasised how integral his involvement is behind the scenes.

"He's a big part already. We love him. He's a great partner, collaborator; we want him to be ensconced. We bring people by, have general meetings and talk about comics and their favourite superhero movies. With Joss, he saw the master board, and he saw a Batgirl title and he said, 'You guys seriously want to do Batgirl?' And we said, 'Absolutely.' He said, 'That's my jam.'"

If Justice League rocks the box office, it is obvious that both – Snyder and Whedon will benefit from the project. While DCEU is following the lead of Snyder, it wouldn't come as a surprise if the duo directors could cross the Marvel boundaries to set new records. But will this be attributed to Whedon or Snyder? Only time will tell.

Discussing further about Justice League, the executives assured that Wonder Woman's role will remain unaffected despite the success. "Her role won't change, but she was already playing a big role. People really responded to Gal [Gadot] in "Batman v. Superman." We knew we had something special."

The future of DCEU is packed with more female-centric superheroes, they added. Following the success of Wonder Woman, the studio has more plans for female characters. "There are many wonderful elements to the DC Universe, and one of them is that we have the best female characters, heroes and villains, in the world. No one is going to beat Wonder Woman and Batgirl and Harley Quinn," Johns shared.

With all these discussions taking place, should Snyder be worried about his position in DCEU? What do you think? Let us know in the comments.