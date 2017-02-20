A behind-the-scene picture of Justice League shared by director Zack Snyder has shed light on few plot details. The image shows the post production team adding final touches to a scene where Ben Affleck's Batman is seen fighting a bevy of robots.

Snyder posted the image on his Vero account and cinematographer Larry Fong reposted it on Twitter with a caption: "Hey kids, this is how movies get their final look. In a digital intermediate suite, shot by shot. No 'filters'. #funfact #filmschoolfriday."

Also Read: Ben Aflleck to quit batman franchise after Justice League? Here's what's going on

The image, originally shared by the director, has the caption reading, "Down at C03 with Stefan." Stefan is possibly a reference to Stefan Sonnenfeld of Company 3. Snyder and Stefan have earlier worked on Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice. Stefan is also part of the post-production team of Gal Gadot-led Wonder Woman movie.

The image, which shows Batman fighting a phalanx of robots, has put a lot of fans in a fix as the villain of the movie, Steppenwolf, who commands a horde of monstrous Parademons, is not a killer machine.

Hey kids, this is how movies get their final look. In a digital intermediate suite, shot by shot. No ‘filters’. #funfact #filmschoolfriday pic.twitter.com/XZlxzi46xQ — Larry Fong (@larryfong) February 17, 2017

Fans will have to wait for the trailer, which is scheduled to release "soon", to get some clarity on the matter. The new Batman movie, which also features DC superheroes Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and Superman, will hit the theatres in November.

Word on the street is Harry Potter's Professor Remus Lupin, David Thewlis, will don the role of villain, Arse, in the Wonder Woman movie, says the Batman News website. However, there is no official confirmation to that end.

The Gal Gadot movie, directed by Patty Jenkins, will be released on June 2. The film features Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, Lucy Davis, and Robin Wright in lead roles.