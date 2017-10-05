Zack Snyder may no longer be involved with the movie but that doesn't stop the director from teasing Justice League online. While the cast recently spoke to Empire Magazine to clear the air about the reshoots and support Snyder, the director took to his Vero account to share a behind-the-scenes picture from the DCEU movie.

It has been a year since the film's shooting took place under Snyder's guidance and the director shared a picture with him in focus with his "pink camera" as a perfect throwback memory.

The picture was taken on the sets of Justice League in Iceland. The pink camera signified his support towards the cause of Breast Cancer Awareness. October is dedicated to spreading awareness of the disease.

Posting the picture, Snyder captioned: "Shooting last October with the breast cancer awareness mag I had made for BvS #BCAM." The set picture was followed with the director sharing another picture diving into the sea and capturing the picturesque scenery of Iceland.

Joining the director, Justice League cinematographer Fabian Wagner also posted a picture from the sets. It is not clear if the picture was taken exactly a year ago or before that. Captioning the picture, Wagner took the opportunity to thank the crew for the "biggest and most fun job" of his career. This is the second set tease that Wagner has posted on Instagram. A few months ago, he shared an epic picture of Ben Affleck as Batman standing on a cliff in his batsuit.

"About a year ago I wrapped on the biggest and most fun job of my career. This was our last set up on a mountain in the middle of nowhere in Iceland. Amazing location. Amazing crew. Thanks to all #justiceleague #dop #setlife #iceland" he wrote on Instagram.

These two pictures will definitely be welcomed by fans and will get them more excited about the new trailer dropping this weekend. Confirming the news, the studios tweeted motion posters online informing fans about the trailers.