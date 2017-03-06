Justice League is releasing this year and slowly, DC and WB are releasing new details about the movies. Giving fans another sneak peek into the much-awaited superhero movie of the year, director Zack Snyder released the first look of the mighty Batmobile that Batman will drive in Justice League.

Taking to Vero, the DC director shared a picture of Batman's upgraded Batmobile that will appear in Justice League. The image was shared with the caption: "Upgrades...what are you worried about Wayne."

The upgraded version of the beast, as shown in the picture below, is similar to the one that appeared in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice with some new weaponry added to the ride. A pair of powerful automated guns can be seen placed on either side of the Batmobile's armoured hood while an oversized rifle appears to be sitting towards its hood.

Speaking to ComicBook.com last year, designer Patrick Tatupoulos said the Batmobile would get new additions like machine guns, cannon, and missile launchers. This picture just added to the fans' excitement.

Earlier last week, Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot also shared an image from the sets of Justice League on Instagram. Wishing the director on his birthday, the actress posted the picture captioned: A very happy birthday @cruelfilms #zacksnyder !!!! This photo expresses how focused and centered we were on JL but doesn't show all the good laughs and great fun we had!!! I wish you the best of luck,health and happiness. You are such a special talented man with such a unique cinematic vision. I'm happy I got to know and work with you! Happiest bday to you!!!"

In the picture, the actress has donned her Wonder Woman look and faces the camera while Snyder is occupied directing the scene.

Justice League will watch superheroes Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, The Flash and Aquaman come together to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. The film features Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher, Ciarán Hinds, Amy Adams, Diane Lane, Jeremy Irons and Jesse Eisenberg. It will hit theaters on November 17, 2017.