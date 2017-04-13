Warner Bros and DC film Justice League is due for November this year. As it clashes with Thor: Ragnarok at the box office, the Justice League team has released a new poster featuring the superheroes of the movie.

The poster coming a few days after Thor's new trailer was released, Justice League is subtly reminding Marvel who they are up against in November. While the poster does not reveal anything new, it does give an odd looking Aquaman.

The poster shows the five leading superheroes, namely Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash and Cyborg, facing away from the camera and looking towards the sky. Probably hopefully looking at the skies for Superman? (Remember Amy Adams also looking at the skies in the Justice League trailer?)

Anyway, let's come back to the poster. While fans do get a better and closer look at Batman, Wonder Woman and Aquaman's costume, there is one feature of the new poster that stands out – Aquaman's face.

Bolder United #JusticeLeague #Aquaman #UniteTheLeague. Aloha j ?? A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on Mar 23, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

Jason Momoa, who is posing on the right behind Batman, doesn't seem like himself. It looks as though it is either another person posing on his behalf or his face has been so photoshopped that it is almost out of place.

Why do we feel so? If you compare the two posters – the new one and the solo Momoa's Aquaman poster released before the trailer was launched, you will notice that his beard and the scar on his left eyebrow which is missing in the new poster.

Apart from Aquaman, fans have also noticed a number of odd things. First is the font placement with the word "Unite" behind the cast, obviously to not cover Batman's face and the remaining words in the front. Another important thing that has been come to fans notice is that while Wonder Woman, The Flash, Cyborg and Aquaman are looking at one point in the sky, Batman is looking at a completely different direction.

Has DC released the poster just to overpower Thor's popularity over the week? It does seem like so.

Directed by Zack Snyder, this marks the big screen debut of the Justice League, featuring an all-star lineup: Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher.

Justice League hits theaters on November 17, 2017.