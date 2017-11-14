It is finally happening! The cast and crew of Justice League are in Los Angeles for the world premiere of the DCEU movie. While the men are rocking the formal look, the ladies put up a stunning show on the red carpet stealing the show.

Amber Heard is making sure she is in on the top of her game. The Mera actress, who will be reprising her Justice League role for James Wan's Aquaman next year, stepped out in a see-through cold-shoulder black gown turning many heads.

Joined by her Aquaman star Jason Momoa, the actress left fans sported a lacy outfit leaving nothing to the imagination. The DCEU star wore a net-like body fitting gown highlighting her curves. The gown also featured a high slit on one side of the dress which allowed the actress to flaunt her toned legs.

She chose to tie her hair up back into a unique bun. Sporting minimal make-up, Heard turned towards a berry coloured lipstick that highlighted her facial features.

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot walked out in gold, proving that she is the ultimate princess. The Diana aka Wonder Woman actress chose to don a gorgeous Altuzarra 'Garnier' dress at the premiere. The shimmering dress featured a sheer panel and a thigh-high slit that showed off her long legs.

Like Heard, Gadot too tied her tresses into a bun and sported minimal makeup. However, the Israeli actress went all out with the jewellery as she was seen wearing numerous rings and earrings to compliment the dress. And somehow, it blended perfectly.

As for the men, Jason Momoa, Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, Henry Cavill and Ezra Miller attended the premiere in shades of blues. They flaunted in different kinds of blazers and tuxes.

Many supporting actors and friends of the cast also attended the premiere.

Justice League releases on November 17.