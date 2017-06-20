After evading arrest since May 10 after the Supreme Court sentenced him to six months imprisonment, former Calcutta High Court Judge CS Karnan was arrested on Tuesday from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore. He was nabbed by West Bengal Police and has been taken to Chennai.

Justice (Retd.) Karnan arrested by Police in Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu), confirms his lawyer Peter Ramesh pic.twitter.com/HLkXNgHszx — ANI (@ANI_news) June 20, 2017

Karnan was found guilty of contempt for hurling corruption charges against Supreme Court judges including the Chief Justice. However, his whereabouts had remained a mystery till Tuesday.

The Supreme Court had sentenced Karnan to six months in jail on May 9. The order came after Karnan "sentenced" Chief Justice of India JS Khehar and six other Supreme Court judges to five years imprisonment after he "found them guilty" under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Atrocities Act, 1989, and the amended Act of 2015.

Karnan had become the first sitting judge in the history of Indian judiciary to get jail. He was also the first High Court judge to retire while still absconding.

A team of West Bengal Police was in Chennai and other places in Tamil Nadu looking for him for the past one month.

Reacting to the situation, senior counsel and former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Dushyant Dave told IANS that "it reflects the failure on the part of the police in not having found him. It shows a complete lack of respect for the Supreme Court by the Executive."

"Right or wrong the Supreme Court judgment has to be implemented and the state is fully responsible for the lapses and must be held accountable," Dave said, pointing out that "The whole saga reflects the sorry state of affairs in the judiciary."