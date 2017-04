A hunger strike to ensure justice for Jishnu Pranoy, an engineering student who allegedly committed suicide at his hostel room in Kerala, has finally ended following the intervention of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government.

Jishnu's mother Mahija and family members were on a hunger strike since April 5 alleging inaction by Kerala Police. They claimed that Jishnu was tortured which forced him to take the extreme step.

More details to follow.