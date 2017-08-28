Justice Dipak Misra was on Monday sworn in as the 45th Chief Justice of India (CJI), succeeding Jagdish Singh Khehar. He will preside over the top court for 13 months and six days.

Justice Misra was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind at a function in the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Justice Khehar's last working day was August 25.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and leader of the Congress parliamentary party in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad were also present. Veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani also attended the function.

The swearing-in was also attended by sitting and former judges of the apex court, including former Chief Justices of India -- Justice T.S. Thakur, Justice R.M. Lodha, Justice K.G. Balakrishnan and Justice A.M. Ahmadi.

Kerala Governor P. Sathasivam too was present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Attorney General (AG) K.K. Venugopal, former AG Mukul Rohatgi eminent jurist Fali Nariman, SCBA President Rupinder Singh Suri were also present.