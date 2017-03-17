Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan, who has been issued a warrant by the Supreme Court for contempt of court after he failed to show before the apex court in a corruption case, has written a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) JS Khehar and other judges on the Constitution bench of the SC demanding Rs 14 crore compensation for insulting him in public.

Meanwhile, top officials of the West Bengal Police, including the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Kolkata Commissioner of Police (CP), reportedly landed at Karnan's house to serve the aforementioned warrant escorted by a 100-strong police convoy, local sources reported.

Justice Karnan is currently accused in a case of corruption, and the case is before the Supreme Court right now. However, he has claimed time and again that he is being targeted by the apex court because he is a Dalit. The bench that is hearing the case against him consists of Justices Dipak Misra, J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur, Pinaki Chandra Ghose and Kurian Joseph, besides CJI Khehar.