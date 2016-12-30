Jurgen Klopp wants to cut off Sergio Agueros supply for Liverpool vs Man City game

  • December 30, 2016 18:40 IST
    By ITN
Jurgen Klopp wants to cut off Sergio Agueros supply for Liverpool vs Man City game Close
Embed
Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp wants to eliminate returning Sergio Agueros supply when the two teams play each other on 31 December. Aguero returns after serving a four-match ban for violent conduct to play against second-placed Liverpool. Manchester City have not won in the Premier League at Anfield since May 2003.
loading image
IBT TV
Slaven Bilic 'under pressure' following humiliating 5-1 defeat to Arsenal
Most popular