Liverpool could well turn out to be the most sensational club of the summer transfer window with less than a month remaining. As on August 10, defender Andrew Robertson and forwards Mohamed Salah and Dominic Solanke remain the only signings made by the Reds this summer.

No matter how many big money bids the club actually rejects from Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho, fact remains that Jurgen Klopp could find it very difficult in preventing the Brazilian from exiting Anfield.

Read: Liverpool reject Barcelona's latest €100 million bid for Coutinho.

Klopp knows that work still needs to be done in the transfer window and the failure in landing Naby Keita from RB Leipzig has forced him to look elsewhere at the earliest. Now, Bayern Munich ace Arturo Vidal has caught the eye of the German manager, as per reports this week.

What a signing that would turn out to be!

While Vidal is not a like-for-like replacement for Coutinho, the Chilean could turn out to be an integral figure in the heart of Liverpool midfield, taking the pressure off from the likes of Jordan Henderson and Emre Can.

As a matter of fact, the Reds are actually ready to offload Can to fund the transfer of Vidal.

What about Coutinho's replacement?

The search continues for a like-for-like replacement for Coutinho in Liverpool as the hunt for a Neymar replacement currently remains active at FC Barcelona. There are heavy chances the Catalan giants will leave no stones unturned to snap up their prime target.

What happens to Liverpool then? Christian Pulisic, an 18-year-old Croatian-American attacking midfielder, currently playing for Borussia Dortmund, has received a lot of attention from the Reds lately.

Reports have claimed that Liverpool scouts were present at the DFL Supercup (German Super Cup) 2017 match last week between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich last week. Pulisic played full 90 minutes in the match as well as scored once, as Bayern defeated Dortmund on penalties.

Can the teenager replace a star Coutinho? Klopp feels Pulisic can. As a matter of fact, Liverpool could be ready to bid more than £30million for the US Soccer Young Male Athlete of the Year 2016 if the big money move of Coutinho to Barcelona does happen.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are also chasing the signature of defender Virgil Van Dijk.