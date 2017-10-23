Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed if he was on the pitch during their match against Tottenham Hotspur, they wouldnt have scored the first goal. Spurs capitalised on a poor defensive display from the Reds in front of a Premier League record crowd of 80,827 to claim their sixth win of the season and move level on points with second-placed Manchester United.
Jurgen Klopp slams Liverpools defending in horror show at Tottenham Hotspur
- October 23, 2017 14:45 IST
