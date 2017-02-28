Jurgen Klopp says he feels ‘maximum responsibility’ for Liverpool’s loss

  • February 28, 2017 15:59 IST
    By Hayters
Jurgen Klopp says he feels ‘maximum responsibility’ for Liverpool’s loss Close
Liverpool were beaten by Leicester city 3-1 on 27 February, just days after Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri was fired.
loading image
IBT TV
Mexican activists paint giant border wall message for Donald Trump
Most popular