Jurassic World 2, the upcoming science fiction adventure film titled Fallen Kingdom, is known as a secret project. The franchise fans know very little about its plot and characters. The silence of cast and crew really makes them desperate to get hold of new details about the movie.

Some of the eagle-eyed franchise fans have been closely checking everything related to the flick released by Universal Pictures. Recently, they got hold of some interesting casting update that hints at the return of Jake Johnson as technician Lowery Cruthers.

In a press release shared by the production company to EPK.TV, the 39-year-old actor's name is being included in the cast list along with BD Wong and Jeff Goldman as a returning cast member.

Although many of the franchise fans were excited to see the New Girl actor back on-screen in Fallen Kingdom, Universal Pictures has already cleared the misunderstanding by explaining it as a typo error, reported a fansite called Jurassic Outpost.

"Universal Pictures replied to our inquiry, stating that Jake Johnson's inclusion was a "typo" and have revised the document to remove him. While there is enough ambiguity in their reply to allow room for his return, I'm not personally holding my breath. However, it was recently pointed out that he was also included as part of the cast in the Jurassic World Evolution press release from Frontier Developments in August," stated the website.

Meanwhile, British actor Rafe Spall dished about his character in Jurassic World 2 during an interview with HeyUGuys. He revealed that the name of his character is Eli Mills and teased that the character plays an important role in the film.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is scheduled to hit the big screens in the US on June 22, 2018. Speculations are rife that the first teaser for the movie will be released by the end of November or the beginning of December.