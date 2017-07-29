The franchise fans are desperately waiting for the first trailer of Jurassic World 2, which is titled Fallen Kingdom. They are also curious to know if the movie will focus on a rescue mission of dinosaurs.

There were several speculations doing the rounds about the release date of the first official footage of the upcoming film. While some of the fans were expecting the video in June, a few others claimed that it was scheduled for a July release.

The prime reason for the recent buzz about a promo was a message by cast member Daniella Pineda, in which she mentioned about a footage that was screened during the wrap-up party in May. The actress even stated that a promo will be released in the near future.

However, Universal Pictures has made it very clear that there are no plans to release a teaser trailer in the near future. A representative of the production company also confirmed that the footage screened during the wrap-up party in London is not a marketing material.

So, when can the franchise fans really expect a promo or teaser video of Fallen Kingdom? A fan site called Jurassic Outpost claimed that an official footage of the upcoming movie may not make its way online until November.

"The first Jurassic World did not see a trailer released until November 2014, and it seems likely the latest instalment will stick close to the distribution pattern," stated the website.

Since a franchise fan was not willing to wait until November to watch the footage, he made a fan-made trailer of Jurassic World 2 and it is currently going viral online. The footage, titled Jurassic World 2: Fallen Kingdom - Trailer (2018), is uploaded on YouTube and it garnered over 20,000 views.

Check out the new fan-made trailer below:

Meanwhile, a new set of merchandise art released by popular licensed school supply manufacturer called Foroni teases rescue mission of dinosaurs in the upcoming Jurassic Park sequel. The notebooks featuring dinosaurs and volcanic eruption were exhibited at a trade show held in in São Paulo, Brazil earlier this week.