The much-awaited trailer for Jurassic World 2, titled Fallen Kingdom, has kept viewers on the edge with action-packed sequences from Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

The footage did not just confirm many of the fan speculations, but also introduced new dinosaurs to franchise fans. Some eagle-eyed dinosaur lovers claimed they were able to count over a dozen dinosaur species in the video.

"I counted 13 different species in this trailer: Ankylosaurus, Velociraptor, Compsognathus, Brachiosaurus, Baryonyx, Pteranodon, Triceratops, Tyrannosaurus, Apatosaurus, Gallimimus, Stegosaurus, Carnotaurus(!), and Allosaurus(?)," stated a franchise fan who goes by the moniker Willburtosaurus.

Adding to the list, another dinosaur lover Andy wrote the name Metriacathasaurus. "My money is on Metriacanthasaurus. It's 100% canon already from JP1 DNA samples and shirt souvenirs shown in Jurassic world [sic]," wrote Andy.

However, the dinosaur who captured all the attention of the viewers in the first trailer of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is Rexy, the fan favourite Tyrannosaurus Rex from Jurassic Park. She killed a carnotaurus and then roared.

Velociraptor Blue also had a vital role to play in the footage. The raptor surprised its trainer Owen Grady by recognising him and impressed viewers with an adorable flashback scene.

Watch the trailer of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom below:

Here's the official plot synopsis for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom:

It's been four years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles.