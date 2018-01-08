Jurassic Park fans may get a chance to watch an epic dinosaur battle in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The movie could feature a fight between fan favourite Tyrannosaurus rex, Rexy and new comer Baryonyx.

Ever since creator Colin Trevorrow, director JA Bayona and lead cast Chris Pratt described the plot for Fallen Kingdom as dark, the franchise fans have started speculating the death of a fan favourite character.

The latest buzz is about the demise of Rexy. A section of fans believe that the dinosaur will bid adieu to all during a fight with Baryonyx, which is known as one of the dangerous pre-historic animal.

According to the official Jurassic World website, the Tyrannosaurus rex is nearly 30 year old, as it was born in late 1989 or early 1990. So, it is believed to be much weaker than Baryonyx, who has "twice as many teeth as" Rexy.

"Rexy could meet her end during an intense battle with the Baryonyx, the newcomer to the big screen that has shown up in books before and other pieces of the franchise. The Baryonyx is said to have twice as many teeth as a T-Rex and isn't weakened like Rexy, so this seems like the most plausible way for her to die," stated MovieWeb.

However, the franchise fans will have to wait a little more to know the fate of Rexy, as the cast and crew of Jurassic World 2 are tight-lipped about it.

Meanwhile, Bayona revealed that Bryce Dallas Howard's character Claire Dearing will not be running on her heels in Fallen Kingdom.

"No, no. Definitely, she's more prepared in this one. In the first movie ... it was more like she was caught by surprise. But in this one she's totally ready and prepared for the adventure," the filmmaker said in an interview with Brazilian website CinePop.

Recently, Trevorrow also shared some details on his upcoming science fiction adventure film.

"At the end of this movie, it's not a cliffhanger, but it's designed for people to want to know what's going to happen next, whereas the earlier Jurassic Park movies had pretty clear definitive endings. They were much more episodic. In working with Derek Connolly, my co-writer, we were also thinking about where it was gonna go in the future," he said in a Youtube interview with Sebas Tabany.

The creator of Fallen Kingdom also said that the franchise fans can expect to watch a character-based film in June.

"I remember telling Steven [Spielberg] even while we were making the first movie. 'This is the beginning. Here is the middle. And here's the end of the end.' This is where we want to go. I feel like that kind of design is crucial to a franchise like this if you really want to bring people along with you and make sure they stay interested. It needs to be thought through on that level. It can't be arbitrary, especially if we want to turn this into a character-based franchise with people who you lean in to follow what they're going to do," Trevorrow said.