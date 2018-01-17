Jurassic World 2, the upcoming Jurassic Park sequel titled Fallen Kingdom, is just five months away from its worldwide release, and speculations are rife that the film will feature the return of the Spinosaurus.

Many franchise fans are already looking forward to seeing a fight between the Spinosaurus and Tyrannosaurus rex in the upcoming science-fiction adventure movie.

A section of fans, like reddit user F****ng_ape88, believe the Spinosaurus that might be featured in Fallen Kingdom could be different from the one that appeared in Jurassic Park 3.

"We don't know if the Spinosaurus is in Jurassic world 2. But if it is, will it look like the Jurassic Park 3 or the real Spinosaurus. The skeleton in Jurassic World is different than the one in Jurassic Park 3. The skeleton has a crest on its head and might have shorter legs. The JP3 Spinosaurus might have survived," the fan speculated.

"If the Spinosaurus is in jw2, it's going to look like the JP III one," another franchise fan wrote. Yet another reddit user commented, "I really hope we finally get the rematch and Rexy just nopes it."

Meanwhile, a section of franchise fans said they are hoping to see some new dinosaur species in Jurassic World 2. "I hope we'll get to see more different dinosaurs like the allosaurus, carnotaurus, more pachycephalosaurus and other underrated dinos!" a reddit user wrote.

Agreeing with him, another franchise fan commented: "Yes! Tired of seeing the same ones in every movies! Or at least let us see them get attacked by other dinosaurs than the carnivores (like the stegosaurus scene in JP2)."

However, cast member Bryce Dallas Howard, who portrays former park manager Claire Dearing in the film, has hinted that the upcoming Jurassic Park sequel will focus more on the rescue mission of dinosaurs.

"Claire's founded an organisation, Dinosaur Protection Group, and they're finding a way to get these dinosaurs off the island. She reaches out to Owen Grady to let him know this is happening," Entertainment Weekly quoted the actress as saying.

"When you see them at the beginning of this story, you get caught up as to what's going on. But it's not what you would necessarily expect," she added.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will hit the screens in the US on June 22. The movie is bringing back some of the fan-favourite characters like Dr Ian Malcolm, and dinosaurs like the velociraptor Blue and Tyrannosaurus rex Rexy.

Watch the trailer below: