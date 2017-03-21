Jurassic World 2 will be released on June 22, 2018 and if there is one thing that the dinosaur lovers are eager to know about the movie is the return of Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill as Ian Malcolm and Dr Alan Grant.

The two popular characters in the science fiction film series are loved by followers and the cast members have already opened up about their interest in reprising the roles. Will they join Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and BD Wong in the upcoming movie?

Universal Pictures along with executive producer Colin Trevorrow and director JA Bayona have already revealed the names of celebrities joining the cast list of the Jurassic World sequel. It includes Geraldine Chaplin, James Cromwell, Ted Levine and Daniella Pineda.

The creative team of Jurassic World 2 also shared a few on-location stills and an official photo of the movie, but they are tight-lipped about the appearance of Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill as Ian Malcolm and Dr Alan Grant.

Even the cast members of Jurassic Park do not seem to be very optimistic about their return on big screens in the upcoming dinosaur movie. While Goldblum said, "They're doing very well without me," Neill opined, "I think the problem is that no one knows where Alan Grant is anymore."

So, the chances for a team up between Ian Malcolm, Dr Alan Grant and Owen Grady to stop Dr. Henry Wu from his evil moves in Jurassic World 2 are unlikely. But followers of the science fiction film series can always wait for a surprising twist in the story.

Meanwhile, recently leaked set photos of the upcoming film indicate that the movie will pick up right from where it left off the lead characters and feature the destruction caused to the theme park by Indominus Rex.

Recently, Bayona also teased his Twitter followers with a set photo of Jurassic World 2 and confirmed that animatronics will be used in the film. "11 puppeteers working under our feet giving life to a dinosaur. Great work!" read the caption of the image he shared.