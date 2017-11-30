There is some good news for dinosaur lovers. The upcoming Jurassic Park sequel, titled Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, could feature the screen debut of a fan favourite creature, according to new plot details.

That's not all. The release date for the first official trailer is almost confirmed. The footage will probably come out next week. The video might debut during Thursday Night Football on Thursday, December 7.

Universal Pictures will apparently release a series of TV spots before screening the first official trailer for the upcoming science fiction adventure film next week, claimed a fan site called Jurassic Outpost.

Also read: Is Jurassic World 2 teaser trailer on the way? Universal Pictures opens up about first official footage

The fan site also claimed the upcoming augmented-reality book on Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom by Carlton Kids has teased tidbits of information on the movie plot. The fan site said the book's synopsis teases the screen debut of fan favourite dinosaur, Baryonyx.

Here's the official synopsis for the augmented reality book:

Carlton's official Augmented Reality book is jam-packed with exclusive movie imagery and background facts, and lets you experience original Jurassic World dinosaurs through mind-blowing next-generation, fully interactive Digital Magic. Learn how to bond with and train alpha Velociraptor "Blue", then use her as your protector and guide as you encounter other dinosaurs through the app. From brand-new movie dinosaur characters including awesome Baryonyx and a terrifying new hybrid breed, to old favourites like T Rex and Stegosaurus, this Jurassic World AR book will wow readers all over again.

However, dinosaur lovers across the globe will have to wait for official confirmation from Universal Pictures to know more about the screen debut of Baryonyx.