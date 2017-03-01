Jurassic World 2 will revolve around a new theme and it has nothing to do with militarisation of raptors. The leaked plot details of the upcoming dino-centric movie hints at the official synopsis and title along with the return of original cast member Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm.

Jurassic World 2 Plot Rumours: Utahraptor, Plesiosaur, Other Dinosaurs to Line Up in New Sequel?

Ever since Universal Pictures announced its plan to make a sequel of the original Jurassic Park trilogy, the die-hard fans of the adventurous thriller film series were eagerly waiting to watch their favourite characters -- Dr Alan Grant, Dr Ellie Sattler and Dr Ian Malcolm -- back on-screen.

But the followers of Jurassic Park were really disappointed to find out that the original trio was not cast in the Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-starrer. They are hoping to see the original cast in the upcoming sequel.

Although there is no official confirmation about the casting of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum in Jurassic World, some of them are likely to join BD Wong in his research for bigger and scarier hybrid dinosaurs.

Creator Colin Trevorrow and director JA Bayona have already revealed that the upcoming dino-centric movie will be all about finding a connection between Jurassic World and Jurassic Park. The A Monster Calls director even teased about attributing Michael Crichton's classic novels in his film as he said that he returned to them for inspiration.

Meanwhile, Jurassic Outpost stated that JurassicWorld.com recently hinted at the official title and synopsis for the upcoming sequel by featuring an image of a volcano with EPOCH written over it in bold letters. According to the blog, the post was removed latter.

"Our theory is that Universal was toying around with a Jurassic World 2 title and premise reveal, and that Epoch is part of the larger title and accidentally published too soon," stated the fan blog.

Jurassic Outpost speculated that the official title of Jurassic World 2 could be The Next Epoch: Jurassic World and the synopsis will be read as below:

"As an imminent volcanic eruption (or government sanctioned firebombing) threatens the fate of Isla Nublar and the dinosaurs on it, a fierce debate erupts in favour of their destruction. Despite arguments against this, Claire Dearing and Owen Grady feel a certain responsibility to launch a rescue mission to try to relocate the animals somewhere safe."