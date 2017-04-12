Jurassic World 2, the upcoming science fiction film starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in lead roles, has been hit with a major online leak and it hints at the return of a fan favourite character.

After director JA Bayona and executive producer Colin Trevorrow shared tidbits of information about their new movie with fans, an eagle-eyed dinosaur-lover spotted a few familiar raptors on the filming location.

The hardcore fan of the Jurassic Park film series, monikered Raptor Chaser, claimed that dinosaurs like Apatosaurus and Dilophosaurus will be appearing in the upcoming film, as puppets of those raptors were seen on location. He also shared a few behind-the-scenes photos of the movie on Twitter.

Here we go! A clear pic! Thanks guys for those who were able to help brighten it and make it look good. #JurassicWorld2

While one of the images shared by the dinosaur-lover gave a glimpse of the Apatosaurus that was featured in Jurassic World, another image showed a puppet Dilophosaurus, which was last seen in the original Jurassic Park movie.

Another pic of dilophosaurus

The social media-user also posted also a few photos of a new set, which is speculated to be a paddock entrance. "More photos from Hawley Set today. What is this new set? Could it be a paddock entrance?" he tweeted

More photos from Hawley Set today. What is this new set? Could it be a paddock entrance? #JurassicWorld2 #JW2 #ancientfutures

The netizen also shared some on location stills of dinosaur trucks that were seen during the production process of Jurassic World 2 at Hawley in the UK. The images were accompanied with the words: "Dino truck at Hawley".

Look who's hanging around the water cooler, waiting for gossip. Get back to work!



Day 24#jurassicworld #jurassicworld2

Meanwhile, cast member Bryce Dallas Howard shared an humorous photo with her Twitter followers on the 24th day of production, which was accompanied by the caption: "Look who's hanging around the water cooler, waiting for gossip. Get back to work!"