http://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/657991/meet-biggest-dinosaur-ever-walk-earth.png IBTimes UK

Jurassic World 2, the upcoming science fiction film that is titled Fallen Kingdom, is less than a year from its release. As of now, there is only a little known to the franchise fans about its story and the plot.

But the hardcore fans of the franchise know that adventure is a word that is linked to the world of dinosaurs. They are just eager to find out what kind of adventure will be introduced in the upcoming sequel.

So, director Juan Antonio Bayona treated his fans with an indirect introduction of the plot during one of his recent interviews. According to him, the movie will be darker, scarier and interesting than its prequel film.

Also read Glen McIntosh shares crucial details about Fallen Kingdom

Twitter/Jurassic World

"I think it's very interesting where the new movie is heading. It's so different from the other films. It talks a lot about the moment we live in right now. It's darker... but at the same time it's going to be a lot of fun. It's a blockbuster, you have Chris Pratt, it's a great adventure, but it's very interesting the way the film is darker than the other ones," the Spanish filmmaker told comingsoon.net.

Explaining further, Bayona said that Fallen Kingdom will take its viewers to a new world while paying tribute to the franchise. He revealed that there will be lot of fun elements along with unexpected and shocking plot twists in the film.

Twitter/Colin Trevorrow

"It will be darker and scarier than the previous film. Obviously when you have Chris Pratt it will also be very funny. But it will be darker. It is a second step in a trilogy, and the second step is always dark as in 'The Empire Strikes back or the 'Wrath of Khan' which are the examples you always get," the director said while interacting with the representative of a Spanish publication called Noticiasrcn.

"The film takes the story where it has never been before. To me it surprised me. We are going to places where the saga has never been before, and at the same time we are paying tribute to the franchise. We will take it a step further. There are things that will happen that people are not expecting and they really are shocking," Bayona added.