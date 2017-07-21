Jurassic World 2, the upcoming science fiction film titled Fallen Kingdom is speculated to have many similarities with its prequel, The Lost World. Apart from the return of Jeff Goldblum as Dr Ian Malcolm, the sequel will also feature popular Velociraptor, Rexy.

The franchise fans are now looking forward to seeing the popular dinosaur fight between Spinosaurus and Tyrannosaurus. If some of the fan theories are to be believed, the fan favourite characters will surely have a showdown in the upcoming sequel.

"If the T-Rex and Spinosaurus did end up fighting again in the upcoming film, then the T-Rex could win the battle mainly because she is the dinosaur of the franchise," said a franchise fan in his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, another fan theory suggested hybrid projects on dinosaurs in the mainland. According to a Quora user named Luciano Di Angelis, Fallen Kingdom might feature a hybrid of Spinosaurus, which could be named Spinosaurus rex or Spinoraptor.

Check out the fan theory below:

Colin Trevorrow specifically said that the sequel will not take place on either of the islands but focus on the mainland and hybrid project. So.. it might be possible to see a Spinosaurus but I highly doubt it will be the same one from the previous movie. They made Spino in JP III like the equivalent of a living tank so I don't doubt Wu might use it's DNA for completing his hybrid research.. who knows? we might see a Spinosaurus rex or Spinoraptor in the sequel.

A franchise fan named Joel Barkus even claimed that Jurassic World 2 will feature more Velociraptors and focus on womanised dinosaurs. "The next film(s) will most likely showcase more Velociraptors as womanised animals (it better be good) and will most likely take place outside of the park," he wrote on Quora.

Explaining further, Barkus stated, "The beginning will almost definitely open at the remains of the Isla Nublar resort then move away from there - and it's kind of a given that In-Gen will play a HUGE roll and marry these two ideas together to bring Owen back into the fold."