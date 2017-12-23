American actress Laura Dern has once again hinted about reprising her role as Ellie Sattler in the upcoming science fiction adventure film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

If the Emmy Award-winning actress rejoins Jurassic Park franchise, it will be a special treat for the fans. Many of them will be happy to see her sharing the screen space with her Jurassic Park co-star Jeff Goldblum.

However, the Big Little Lies star has not confirmed anything about joining the cast list of Fallen Kingdom. She just said that it will be amazing to see the character back on-screen.

"[It] could be fun. I mean, I love Ellie Sattler. She's a tough feminist, come on! We need her back," Dern said while interacting with the representative of ET Online.

Since this is not the first time the actress has been teasing about reprising her role as Ellie Sattler in the Fallen Kingdom, the franchise fans can really cross their fingers to see her at least in a cameo role.

Earlier this year, Dern said that she is expecting a call from Universal Pictures to rejoin the franchise and her name could be involved in the cast list of Jurassic World 2.

"I'm told its happening and I'm told they're calling me. I'm told that Ellie Sattler is involved in it. I think they want to release it in 2008. Well, a certain fellow is the one that called me and it's hard to say no to him cause he's always got something totally genius up his sleeve so we'll see what they have in mind," she said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.