Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom's animation director Glen McIntosh has shared some crucial details about the movie while interacting with a franchise fan.

The animator, who was the guest speaker of Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) at the San Diego Comic Con, revealed that a new set of dinosaurs will be introduced in the upcoming adventure science fiction.

A Jurassic fan named Victoria asked McIntosh if there is anything that he cannot share about the new film and he said, "Unfortunately, I cannot talk about the new dinosaurs, but there are new dinosaurs and I cannot really talk about the story."

The animator did tease that the story will be really intense and scary. "It is gonna be very scary and really intense, to a level that I think we have not seen before in a good way," he said.

McIntosh also praised the creative team behind the movie and said, "Colin's script, JA's direction, they've really pushed the envelope of the intensity and I think that's supported by the cinematography, there's very harsh lighting. It's gonna look fantastic."

Victoria even shared a tweet stating that Jurassic World 2 was originally titled Jurassic Earth. "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom was originally going to be titled Jurassic Earth. Per Glen McIntosh, it changed right before announcement," she tweeted.

However, a fansite called Jurassic Outpost claimed that it was a misinterpretation of the conversation between the franchise fan and the animator. "We have heard that this was merely a misinterpreted joke between Glen and Chronicle," stated the portal.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will be released in June 2018. It is directed by JA Bayona and written by Colin Trevorrow and Derek Connolly. The movie stars Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jeff Goldblum, BD Wong, James Cromwell and Justice Smith.