The fans of Jurassic series can't wait for the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Now, a leaked set of photos of the upcoming movie features many fan favourite characters.

Rumours about the return of Jurassic Park explorer were doing the rounds ever since filming began at Kualoa Ranch on the island of Oahu, Hawaii. Photos of the classic vehicle recently made its way online and have upped the excitement of the fans.

However, the explorer vehicle is not the only thing that will bridge the upcoming adventure film with its prequels. Popular dinosaurs, including Triceratops and Apatosaurus, may also appear in Fallen Kingdom.

In many photos shared online by the franchise fans, skeletons of raptors and the wreckage of a Gyrosphere are featured. The fans also got a glimpse at the first look of Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing via behind-the-scene photos.

Meanwhile, the franchise fans may not get to see a teaser trailer of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom anytime soon, as Universal Pictures said: "As a studio we aren't planning any presence for the film at SDCC."

Jurassic World 2 is titled Fallen Kingdom and it is directed by Spanish filmmaker JA Bayona. The movie stars Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Jeff Goldblum as Dr Ian Malcolm, B. D. Wong as Dr Henry Wu, James Cromwell as Benjamin Lockwood, Justice Smith as a young scientist and Kevin Layne as a submarine pilot.