The makers of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom could make their next big revelation during the San Diego Comic-Con 2017, which will be held from July 20 – July 23 at the San Diego Convention Centre in California.

Speculations are rife that the first teaser trailer for the upcoming science fiction adventure film will be released in the upcoming weeks and the franchise fans are eagerly waiting for it.

Ever since cast member Daniella Pineda revealed that footage of the dinosaur-themed movie was shown during the wrap-up party in May, the franchise fans are looking forward to it. Although the actress did not say whether it was a sizzle reel or a promo, she stated that a trailer could roll out soon.

Recently, an official licensing partner of Jurassic World called Chronicle Collectibles also indicated that the first teaser trailer of Fallen Kingdom could be released towards the end of July. "Universal is gonna start rolling out some trailers, I think the first trailer will be sometime around comic con?" stated Paul Francis, the co-founder and art director of the firm.

Meanwhile, a fansite claimed that the first official footage of the upcoming film could be released on Saturday, July 23. According to the website, Chronicle Collectibles works on the merchandise of the film and they might be well aware of the production company's marketing schemes.

"Universal Studios typically has its panel showcasing its slate for the next few years on Saturday of the convention, so the teaser, if any is displayed will likely fall on July 23rd," stated the fansite.

However, another fansite called Jurassic Outpost stated the franchise may not release the first official footage of Fallen Kingdom before November. "While I don't expect we'll see a teaser trailer soon, a plot synopsis would be very welcomed," stated the website.