Filmmaker Colin Trevorrow has confirmed the return of fan favourite Tyrannosaurus Rex, Rexy, in Jurassic World 2 and speculations suggest that the film could also feature the most anticipated dinosaur fight between T-Rex and Spinosaurus.

While replying to one of his Twitter followers, the executive producer of the upcoming film revealed that the unstoppable raptor from the Jurassic Park will surely appear on big screens with slight changes in his appearance.

When a fan named Kevin Rodenhofer II‏ asked the 40-year-old director and script writer, "Can you confirm or deny Rexy making an appearance in #JW2 ? She's my daughters favourite," he replied, "Confirmed. Tell her when she wakes up."

But the creator of Jurassic World sequel said there will be some changes in the T-Rex's appearance, as she is getting older. According to Trevorrow, the raptor could be moving a bit different, but she is not limping around.

"The T-Rex from the original Jurassic Park is 22 years older. We're giving her some scars and we're tightening her skin. So, she has that feeling of, like, an older Burt Lancaster," the filmmaker told Splash Film.

Meanwhile, an You Tuber, The Stupendous Wave, claimed that Jurassic World 2 could feature an epic dinosaur battle between Rexy and Spinosaurus. According to him, the whole Jurassic Park community wanted to see the infamous raptor fight again on big screens.

"If the T-Rex and Spinosaurus did end up fighting again in the upcoming film, then the T-Rex could win the battle mainly because she is the dinosaur of the franchise," he added.

The theorist even claimed that lot of people are really touchy about the plot and it is the biggest debate in Jurassic Park community. "So putting these two dinosaurs together in a ring could be a disaster for the movie," he stated.