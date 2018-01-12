Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom might feature a reunion between Dr Ian Malcolm and Dr Alan Grant. Speculations are rife that Jurassic Park cast member Sam Neill will be reprising his role in the upcoming sequel.

Some of the eagle-eyed franchise fans seem to have seen the 70-year-old actor at the filming location of Jurassic World 2. Since his arrival and departure were reportedly kept under wraps, there are several speculations doing the rounds that he secretly filmed his role in the movie.

The report initially appeared on an entertainment news website called iHorror. Quoting a YouTube show called Mr Sunday Movies, the website stated that industry insiders confirmed Neill's arrival on set.

Here's what the website reported:

According to the Youtube show Mr Sunday Movies, there's a good chance that fellow Jurassic Park star Sam Neill will also return to reprise his role of Dr. Alan Grant. According to the show's source, Neill was recently seen arriving on set, after being dropped off in a blacked-out SUV. While Neill could have been simply visiting the set to catch up with friends like Goldblum or B.D. Wong, the secured nature of his arrival suggests that there's more to the story than a friendly visit. If Alan Grant does indeed return to the franchise, here's hoping he gets to interact with Malcolm, as they haven't shared a scene since the original film.

Now, the question is if the franchise fans really get a chance to see Dr Alan Grant in Fallen Kingdom. Well, the followers of the science fiction film series will have to wait for an official announcement from Universal Pictures or wait for the movie release to know more about it.

Meanwhile, the new packaging art for Jurassic World 2 indicates that Velociraptor Blue will be the star of the movie. The upcoming product packages feature a profile photo of Blue along with the film's official logo.

According to a fansite called Jurassic Outpost, it could be a general format for the products, including toys and dispensers. "This design seems to be the general format for other products – such as those being released by LEGO and Mattel – with Blue being the centrepiece for all of the packaging," stated the website.

"This marks the first time that a Tyrannosaurus or other large, headlining dinosaurs (like the Spinosaurus from Jurassic Park III) has not been the focus of packaging art for the franchise," added the fansite.