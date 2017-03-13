Dinosaur lovers have a new reason to wait for Jurassic World 2 after cast member Bryce Dallas Howard increased their excitement through a series of tweets. Apart from sharing some on location stills, she also spilled a few details about her upcoming science fiction film.

Also Read: Jurassic World 2 official title LEAKED online? It connects film with original trilogy

The 36-year-old actress, who will be reprising her role as Claire Dearing in the movie, recently uploaded a set photo and captioned it, "my, but that's some tall scaffolding -- whatever is on that stage must be giant."

The image immediately captured the attention of several social media users and they started speculating about the huge structure. While many of them claimed that it could be a giant dinosaur, some stated that it could be a big building that Howard or her co-star Chris Pratt will have to climb in the movie.

However, the followers of Jurassic Park film series will have to wait for her next update to find out whether the image features a huge structure or a giant dinosaur.

Last week, the actress dropped another hint about the movie with her fans. When she managed to take some time out of her busy schedule on Saturday, she invited her Twitter followers for a question and answer segment.

During the interaction, fans asked her several questions about personal and professional lives. Among the queries, there was a question about the upcoming sequel of Jurassic World by Mail Online reporter Andrew Bullock, who asked her to give a tiny bit of details about the film and she replied, "it's gonna be good!"

Meanwhile, English actor Rafe Spall also shared his excitement about being part of Jurassic World 2. "It's a great part and Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt are extremely talented and charming people so I'm really enjoying it," he said while interacting with a representative of BT.com.