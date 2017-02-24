The filming of Jurassic World 2 has already began at the Berkshire industrial town of Slough in the UK and expectations are high among dinosaur-lovers across the globe about the movie starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas.

Jurassic World 2 plot rumours: Zach and Gray to join Owen in Dino-centric movie?

While speculations are rife about militarisation of the raptors and introduction of new hybrid dinosaurs, Colin Trevorrow and his team are tight-lipped about the plot details. So, the followers of the Jurassic Park film series are waiting for Universal Pictures to release the official synopsis to find out if the movie will top its predecessor.

Although Jurassic World was one of the most-talked about movies of 2015-16 bagging the third position in the list of highest-grossing films of all time, it received several criticism. So it will be really challenging for Derek Connolly, JA Bayona and rest of the creative team to meet the expectations of the dinosaur-lovers.

Here are the four things that could make the upcoming Jurassic Park sequel different from its predecessor:

Rare and unique dinosaurs: It has already been hinted through the official website that the upcoming science-fiction film could introduce 130 unique raptors. So the dinosaur-lovers are eagerly waiting to watch Pachycephalosaurus, Megalosaurus, Ornithomimus and others in action on big screens.

More action sequence between dinosaurs and humans: One of the elements in Jurassic Park that kept the viewers glued to the screens were the thrilling adventurous sequences between dinosaurs and humans, but it was missing in Jurassic World. Director J A Bayona has already revealed that his upcoming film will be darker and scarier than the previous film. "There are things that will happen that people are not expecting and they really are shocking," he added.

Return of original Jurassic Park trio: Ever since Universal Pictures announced their plans to make the sequel of Jurassic Park, its followers are looking forward to the casting of Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dernmight as Ian Malcolm, Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler, respectively. However, Colin Trevorrow and team are yet to release an official statement regarding it.

No more theme parks: The fans of Jurassic Park film series are tired of watching the tried and tested formula of theme parks. They are looking forward to something new and different in Jurassic World 2. However, the plot details that appeared on My Entertainment World suggests that the movie will continue to feature resorts and theme parks.