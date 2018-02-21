Jupiters Great Red Spot is about to disappear within the next ten years

The Solar Sytems largest, most ferocious storm is finally calming down and it could be gone in about ten years. The Great Red Spot (GRS)- a defining feature of Jupiter is getting less intense by the day.Jupiters GRS is actually a hurricane-like storm that has been roiling in the planets atmosphere for about 188 years now. The eye of the storm, which was, when first observed in the 19 century, over twice the width of Earth has already shrunk to about 10,000 miles across –1.3 times the diameter of Earth.