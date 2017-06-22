Mohanlal's upcoming Malayalam movie Villain is in the news almost every day since the makers announced the big budget project. The music of the multi-starrer has now been acquired by Junglee Music, which is a division of Times Music.

"Happy to let you know that the audio rights of villain have been purchased by Junglee Music, one of India's major audio companies. This marks the entry of Junglee into Malayalam. Welcome, Junglee," director B Unnikrishnan posted on his Facebook page.

4Musics, which rose to fame with Mohanlal's crime thriller Oppam has composed the music of Villain as well. Interestingly, with the Mohanlal-starrer, Telugu actress Rashi Khanna, who plays a significant role in the movie, will be making her debut as a playback singer in Malayalam. Villain. Legendary singer Dr KJ Yesudas has also rendered his voice for the movie.

"The magic of Yesudas-Mohanlal combo will mesmerise the music lovers once again. 4Musics's stellar tunes and lyrics by Harinarayanan and Engandiyur Chandrasekharan have been an add-on to Villain," Unnikrishnan said in a press statement.

Producer Rockline Venkatesh, who makes his debut in Mollywood said: "I am excited to be associated with superstar Mohanlal sir and ace director Unnikrishnan sir for my debut in Malayalam films. 4Musics has created a wonderful album with five chartbuster songs. Thanks to Dr K J Yesudas sir for lending his voice and actress Rashi Khanna for her debut in singing."

The makers have planned to release the audio songs by the end of June and all the music videos and audios of Villain will be available exclusively on Times Music South YouTube channel.

Highlights of Villain

The major highlight of Villian is its ensemble cast, especially Tamil actors Vishal, Hansika Motwani, Telugu actors Srikant and Rashi make their acting debut in Mollywood.