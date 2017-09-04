Pahlaj Nihalani presents Julie 2
Pahlaj Nihalani presents Julie 2Youtube screenshot/Twitter

The makers of erotic thriller Julie 2 starring Raai Laxmi have released the trailer of the movie, which has been presented by none other "sanskari" Pahlaj Nihalani.

While the bold scenes in the trailer are grabbing attention, the former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief's association with the film seems to be generating even more buzz.

It is somewhat ironic to see Nihalani — who had been in news for ordering rigorous cuts in movies during his tenure as CBFC chief on pretext of preserving "Indian culture" — turning distributor for such a bold movie.

The trailer of Julie 2 shows some raunchy scenes, which apparently do not go along with the views Nihalani had held about Indian films when he was CBFC chief.

In an interview with a popular daily, he has now said that Julie 2 should be given an A certificate without any cuts. This is the same person who had suggested numerous cuts for films like Udta Punjab and Lipstick Under My Burkha.

People have been calling Nihalani a "hypocrite" for boasting about "Indian culture" when he was in power, and then choosing to distribute a movie like Julie 2 right after his removal from the CBFC.

Nihalani has been vehemently trolled on social media, and looks like the makers of Julie 2 too are trying to gain some publicity for the film at the expense of Nihalani. There is a series of memes and jokes on Nihalani becoming the distributor of Julie 2.

The trailer itself received mixed response from viewers, with some praising Raai's sizzling appearance in the movie, even as others found it disappointing.

Check the Julie 2 trailer here and some of the funny reactions on Nihalani's association with it: