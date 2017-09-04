The makers of erotic thriller Julie 2 starring Raai Laxmi have released the trailer of the movie, which has been presented by none other "sanskari" Pahlaj Nihalani.

While the bold scenes in the trailer are grabbing attention, the former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief's association with the film seems to be generating even more buzz.

It is somewhat ironic to see Nihalani — who had been in news for ordering rigorous cuts in movies during his tenure as CBFC chief on pretext of preserving "Indian culture" — turning distributor for such a bold movie.

The trailer of Julie 2 shows some raunchy scenes, which apparently do not go along with the views Nihalani had held about Indian films when he was CBFC chief.

In an interview with a popular daily, he has now said that Julie 2 should be given an A certificate without any cuts. This is the same person who had suggested numerous cuts for films like Udta Punjab and Lipstick Under My Burkha.

People have been calling Nihalani a "hypocrite" for boasting about "Indian culture" when he was in power, and then choosing to distribute a movie like Julie 2 right after his removal from the CBFC.

Nihalani has been vehemently trolled on social media, and looks like the makers of Julie 2 too are trying to gain some publicity for the film at the expense of Nihalani. There is a series of memes and jokes on Nihalani becoming the distributor of Julie 2.

Guess who's onboard to release DeepakShivdasani’s #Julie 2? None other but the custodian of Indian Culture in Indian Cinema @NihalaniPahlaj. pic.twitter.com/7AqSbYqb3r — Julie 2 (@Julie2Film) September 2, 2017

The trailer itself received mixed response from viewers, with some praising Raai's sizzling appearance in the movie, even as others found it disappointing.

Check the Julie 2 trailer here and some of the funny reactions on Nihalani's association with it:

Am delighted that the Censor Board relieved Pahlaj Nihalani of the burdens of office so that he could give us Julie 2.??? — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) September 4, 2017

Pahlaj Nihalani, the man who vowed to 'clean up' Indian cinema, returns to movies as the producer of this family entertainer. pic.twitter.com/db2PkUQheg — Suprateek Chatterjee (@SupraMario) September 4, 2017

Now we know what Pahlaj Nihalani was visualising when journalists were asking him questions... pic.twitter.com/6j7YrXEf5m — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) September 4, 2017

The irony is that under the new CBFC, Pahlaj Nihalani is mostly free to produce whatever kind of movie he wants.

As he should be. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) September 4, 2017

To all the supporters of #PahlajNihalani : How does that foot of yours taste now that you have it in your mouth? Does it taste of hypocrisy? — Swastika Mishra (@swastikashines) September 4, 2017

Few months back Sanskari Pahlaj Nihalani was defending Indian Culture in Cinema.



Now he wants no cut in his adult movie #Julie2Trailer — Manoj Kumar Sahu (@ManojSahuG) September 4, 2017

Looks like all cuts so far by pahlaj Nihalani been used in the making of #julie2 — abhinav khajuria (@khanabadosh_AK) September 4, 2017