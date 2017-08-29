The makers of Julie 2, starring Raai Laxmi, have released a teaser trailer of the movie. The video gives a glimpse of the "bold, beautiful and blessed" world of Julie.

The teaser trailer of Julie 2 does not reveal much about the plot of the film, and doesn't even give a proper glimpse of Raai. However, it has certain hot sequences that suggest the actress will have enough scope to raise the temperature.

Directed by Deepak Shivdasani, Julie 2 is an erotic thriller that will also feature Rati Agnihotri, Aditya Srivastava, Ravi Kishen, Pankaj Tripathi and Nishikant Kamat, among others. The movie is apparently about the dark side of Bollywood, and also deals with the underworld and politics.

Raai is all set to appear in her most sizzling avatar in Julie 2, which also happens to be her first Bollywood movie. The actress will be seen in bikinis. Raai has had shed quite a bit of weight for the skin show that is part of this movie.

The popular South Indian actress had been creating buzz among her fans by sharing some bikini pictures on social media. In an earlier interview to a popular daily, Raai had said Julie 2 is based on the issue of nepotism in the industry. She will be seen playing a small-town girl who has to deal with a lot of difficulties before making it big in the industry.

She had also said that apart from a lot of skin show and steamy scenes, Julie 2 has a hard-hitting social message. While the official trailer of the movie will soon be released, Julie 2 will hit the screens on October 6.

Till then, viewers may have to be content with Raai's hot avatar.

Check the Julie 2 teaser trailer here: