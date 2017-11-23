South industry's diva, Raai Laxmi, is set to make her Bollywood debut with Pahlaj Nihalani's Julie 2. The film, releasing on November 24, has been passed with zero cuts and received an 'A' certificate.

While audience is eagerly waiting to see Raai Laxmi's bold portrayal on the silver screen, her hot lovemaking scenes have been leaked online.

Two days before the release, the intimate scenes have gone viral on social media. Raai took the matter to social media and reacted saying: "Wats happening ! I am shocked this is ridiculous & So upsetting to see someone leaking a video just before the release our team is taking strict action against this ! #saynotopiracy #Julie2."

Raai also spoke to Bollywood Life. She said: "I am busy promoting the film and wasn't even aware of this! I can't believe these scenes have leaked. It's ridiculous that someone would want to do this to the film before release."

The movie is already embroiled in controversies from the time of its poster. Firstly, this erotic movie is made by the "sanskari" former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani and secondly, recent reports suggested that the story is based on actress Nagma's life.

Directed by Deepak Shivdasani, Julie 2 is an erotic thriller that will also feature Rati Agnihotri, Aditya Srivastava, Ravi Kishen, Pankaj Tripathi and Nishikant Kamat, among others. The movie is apparently about the dark side of Bollywood's casting couch, and also deals with the underworld and politics.

The leak of those intimate scenes might be a publicity stunt to draw crowds to the theatres. Are you willing to watch the sexy avatar of Raai? Share your views about the movie in the comments section.