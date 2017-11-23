Pahlaj Nihalani's Julie 2 is set to hit the screens on November 24 and it stars south industry's popular actress Raai Laxmi. The trailer has already given us a glimpse of the "bold, beautiful and blessed" world of Julie.

The movie is surrounded with controversies from the time of its poster release. Firstly, this erotic movie is made by the "sanskari" former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani and secondly, recent reports suggested that the story is based on actress Nagma's life.

While the controversies have grabbed audience's attention, it is not enough to draw them to theatres. Thus, Julie 2 will likely see a poor box office collection on the opening day.

The days that follow the release date might see growth, but the first day will be difficult for the makers to earn well. Julie 2's day 1 box office collection is predicted to touch Rs 1 crore. If it gets positive word of mouth, then collection might increase after the morning show.

Directed by Deepak Shivdasani, Julie 2 is an erotic thriller that will also feature Rati Agnihotri, Aditya Srivastava, Ravi Kishen, Pankaj Tripathi and Nishikant Kamat, among others. The movie is apparently about the dark side of Bollywood, and also deals with the underworld and politics.

Raai is all set to appear in her most sizzling avatar in Julie 2, which also happens to be her first Bollywood movie.

The popular south Indian actress will be seen in intimate scenes and donning bikinis. Raai is playing a small-town girl who has to deal with a lot of difficulties before making it big in the industry. The dark side of casting couch will be highlighted in Julie 2.

Earlier, in an interview, she had said that apart from a lot of skin show and steamy scenes, Julie 2 has a hard-hitting social message.