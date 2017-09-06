As Raai Laxmi aka Lakshmi Rai's steamy Julie 2 trailer is making headlines, her old affair with cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has suddenly started doing the rounds, once again.

Popular South actress Raai is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the erotic thriller Julie 2. The trailer of the movie, released recently, had Raai enacting some very bold scenes. Apart from the steamy scenes, the film is in news for being distributed by none other than former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani, who considers himself a guardian of "Indian culture".

Interestingly, Raai's long forgotten relationship with Dhoni has resurfaced all of a sudden, which appears to be just another publicity technique. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times disclosed that she had a affair with Dhoni in 2008, which did not last long.

"I was the brand ambassador for the team that he was a part of and we were together for less than a year. We had never committed to each other and never thougt of getting married either. So I don't understand why people would talk about us. It didn't work for us, so we moved on," Raai had told the daily.

This link-up had won much attention during the release of Dhoni's biopic last year. And now, just before release of Julie 2, it is being raked up once again. The actress had even confessed that she was anxious to know whether her character was included in the biopic. But the film on the former Indian skipper's, however, did not have any reference to her.

Raai had expressed displeasure over her past affair with Dhoni being hyped during the release of the biopic. She may not mind it making headlines again, for Julie 2 is likely to get some free publicity on that count too.