Julia Roberts has been named PEOPLE's Most Beautiful Woman in the World for the fifth time in 28 years and while the Pretty Woman actress is flattered with the title, internet users aren't. Social media users questioned PEOPLE magazine's choice of naming Roberts as the Most Beautiful Woman.

On Wednesday, the magazine revealed 2017's Most Beautiful Woman in the World. This is the fifth time she has been conferred with the title. In 1991, the magazine had named her the Most Beautiful Woman and at that time, she was just 23. Roberts was honoured with the title again in 2000, 2005, and 2010.

But the magazine came under fire from Twitter commentators who asked why Roberts and why not any other actress. Twitter erupted with amusing gifs that suggested "not her" sentiments of the users. Several users even slammed the magazine for featuring a white woman, while several others suggested a few other names, including 90-year-old actress Betty White.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Last week, Victoria's Secret was under fire after they released their annual '#WhatIsSexy' list. The fancy underwear brand honoured women in 21 sexiest categories, but featured mostly slim models and only a few non-white celebrities. Priyanka Chopra, Vanessa Hudgens, Jamie Chung and Rachel Barnes, are the only non-white celebrities in the list and that too not in the top categories.